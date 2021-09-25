Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.
MRCY stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
