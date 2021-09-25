Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

MRCY stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

