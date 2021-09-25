Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 51.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $188,404.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

