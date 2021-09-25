Metronome Price Hits $3.92 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00009195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $44,233.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.
Metronome Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “
Metronome Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
