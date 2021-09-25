Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 427 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. 774,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,381. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.