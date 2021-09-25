Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $74.05. 14,804,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,763,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.