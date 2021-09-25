Mist (MIST) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $2.00 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

