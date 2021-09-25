Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $57,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.