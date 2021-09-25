Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $64,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $725.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $692.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.17 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

