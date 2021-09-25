Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 113,826 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of The Kroger worth $68,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

