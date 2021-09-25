Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 48,771 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $54,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

