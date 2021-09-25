Mizuho Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $97.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MU. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

