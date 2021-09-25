Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading Up 650.5%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) shares were up 650.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,725,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,042% from the average daily volume of 28,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

