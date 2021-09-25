Modern Investment Coin Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $396,811.03 and approximately $408.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020089 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 8,426,852 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

