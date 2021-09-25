Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,905 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $431,356.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,823.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

