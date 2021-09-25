Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Alpha Teknova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,027,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $6,967,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $5,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKNO stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKNO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

