Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,991 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $2,919,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $973,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

ANZU stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.