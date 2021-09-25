Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $874,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $6,842,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $26,217,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

