Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

