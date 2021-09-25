Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 99,998 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $577,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

