Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Moncler has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

