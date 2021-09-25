Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Moncler has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

