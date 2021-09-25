Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

