Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

MRCC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

