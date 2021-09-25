Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks Sells 10,420 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $682,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

