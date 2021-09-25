Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $376.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.57. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.