Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
