Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.