Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,195 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.12, for a total transaction of $328,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 828.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

