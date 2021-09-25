Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.43 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.96 ($0.23). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 690,962 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.46. The stock has a market cap of £101.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.