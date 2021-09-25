Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.51. 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

