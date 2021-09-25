Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

O opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

