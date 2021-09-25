Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $77.53 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.