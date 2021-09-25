Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

MBB opened at $108.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

