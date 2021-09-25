Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,372,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $33.31 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

