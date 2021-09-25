Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,247 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 230,673 shares of company stock worth $26,879,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 774,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

