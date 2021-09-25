National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $40,982,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,531 shares of company stock worth $993,913 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.