National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 279,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 106,560 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 258,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $124.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

