National Asset Management Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRHC. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

