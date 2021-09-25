National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,844 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

PSJ stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

