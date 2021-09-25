National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.