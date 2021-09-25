National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,325 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 243.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

