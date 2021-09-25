National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.94

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 7087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

