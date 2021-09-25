National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.94

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 7087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.
EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period.
National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
