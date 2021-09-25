NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Sells $165,658.91 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

