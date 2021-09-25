New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,292,682.96.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.