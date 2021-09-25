New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.82 ($1.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.33.
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.