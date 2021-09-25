New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.82 ($1.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.33.

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.