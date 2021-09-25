New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $348.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $355.62 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.