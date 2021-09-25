New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $348.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $355.62 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.