Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 2%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.38. 859,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,871,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

