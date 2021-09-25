Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Newell Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.67. 2,347,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,194. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

