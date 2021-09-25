Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$68.19 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.18 and a one year high of C$90.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.