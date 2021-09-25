Newscrypto Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $134.15 million and $7.97 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.07 or 0.99918892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.37 or 0.06783933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00784216 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

