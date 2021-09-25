NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

