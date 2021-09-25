Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Acquires £26,448 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Richard Kilner acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £26,448 ($34,554.48).

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The firm has a market cap of £111.23 million and a P/E ratio of -27.84.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

